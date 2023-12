SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department on Monday released bodycam footage of the police shooting in which a suspect was killed after a sergeant was shot in the head at point-blank range in front of a 4S Ranch grocery store.

Read the full story from KGTV here.

The post BODYCAM: Video Shows Moment San Diego Police Sergeant is Shot in the Head Before Suspect is Killed at Grocery Store appeared first on Breaking911.