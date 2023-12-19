NYC Jury Convicts Jonathan Majors of Assault and Harassment

MEGA/GC Images/Getty

Actor Jonathan Majors was on the verge of superstardom at the start of 2023 after landing several big roles, including one in a Marvel movie. Then, his career briefly went into free fall in March after his arrest for allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in the back of a chauffeured car in New York.

Now, Manhattan jurors may have sealed his professional fate on Monday after finding him guilty in the March 25 incident.

Majors, 34, was found guilty of two counts, including harassment in the second degree and misdemeanor assault in the third degree. He was also found not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree and a separate assault charge under a different statute.

Read more at The Daily Beast.