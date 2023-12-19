Anthony Edwards Addresses Claim He Paid OnlyFans Model to Have Abortion

Reuters via USA Today Sports/Matt Blewett

Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves star and former No. 1 overall NBA pick who was skewered this weekend after an OnlyFans model alleged that he paid her $100,000 after pressuring her to have an abortion, has finally addressed the ordeal.

In a statement posted to social media, Edwards appeared to confirm that a series of leaked texts were genuine, conceding that he made “comments in the heat of the moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and I want to be as a man.”

The Timberwolves guard didn’t address the claim that he shelled out $100,000 for the abortion, saying that he’s handling “personal matters privately” and not commenting further. He did not apologize in the statement.

