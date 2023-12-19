Tue. Dec 19th, 2023

    News

    Anthony Edwards Addresses Claim He Paid OnlyFans Model to Have Abortion

    By

    Dec 18, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Anthony Edwards Addresses Claim He Paid OnlyFans Model to Have Abortion

    Reuters via USA Today Sports/Matt Blewett

    Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves star and former No. 1 overall NBA pick who was skewered this weekend after an OnlyFans model alleged that he paid her $100,000 after pressuring her to have an abortion, has finally addressed the ordeal.

    In a statement posted to social media, Edwards appeared to confirm that a series of leaked texts were genuine, conceding that he made “comments in the heat of the moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and I want to be as a man.”

    The Timberwolves guard didn’t address the claim that he shelled out $100,000 for the abortion, saying that he’s handling “personal matters privately” and not commenting further. He did not apologize in the statement.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French lawmakers fight to break deadlock over Macron’s flagship immigration law

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    A New York politician wants Chick-fi-A open seven days week

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Nearly a third of Gen Z said technology is making them lonelier — and it’s making many spend more

    Dec 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    French lawmakers fight to break deadlock over Macron’s flagship immigration law

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    A New York politician wants Chick-fi-A open seven days week

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Nearly a third of Gen Z said technology is making them lonelier — and it’s making many spend more

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Germany’s love of sparkling wine loses its fizz

    Dec 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy