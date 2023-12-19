Colorado Robbers’ Getaway Car Was Stolen During Heist, Police Say

An armed robbery in Colorado took an unexpected turn for the alleged perpetrators when, during the heist, someone reportedly stole their getaway car.

According to the local police department, three individuals, masked and armed, carried out a robbery at a check cashing service in Commerce City on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

As per updates posted on social media platforms like Facebook and X, law enforcement has successfully apprehended two of the three suspects and is actively investigating the case. Police wrote in a Facebook post, “In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business… a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen. We don’t know. If we get a solid description of it, we will release that here.”

It was unclear how much cash the thieves got away with.

