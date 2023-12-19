Texas Man Strikes, Kills Pedestrian Who Landed Inside Car; Drives 38 Miles With Body in Passenger Seat: Police

White Settlement, Texas police have provided additional details regarding a crash that resulted in the death of a Dallas pedestrian over the weekend.

Nestor Joel Lujan Flores was apprehended on Saturday night when discovered unconscious in a restaurant parking lot, his car containing a deceased individual, nearly 40 miles away from the crash scene. On Monday, White Settlement Police released more information, including the original 911 call related to the incident.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook says the assumption is the 45-year-old victim was homeless. The initial crash occurred in the vicinity of I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road, where the victim was reportedly standing near the intersection when struck.

Following the crash, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies located human body parts in the area. Flores, previously arrested for DWI in 2020 by Plano police, was found slumped over the wheel in a White Settlement Jack in the Box parking lot. He claimed to officers that he believed he had hit a deer.

White Settlement police

“Detectives believe the impact was so severe, that the pedestrian was thrown inside the vehicle and came to rest on the passenger seat,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Expressing disbelief at the level of impairment, Chief Cook stated during a news conference on a Tarrant County DWI crackdown for the holidays, “You are so impaired that you strike a pedestrian on a service road, and you don’t even realize it is a human being? I cannot fathom the level of impairment.”

Tests for Flores’ Blood Alcohol Count are still pending, though Chief Cook noted, “I can tell you that once we placed him in the back seat of our car, the officer commented that it smelled like a brewery in the back seat of his patrol car.”

Flores, a resident of Arlington, stopped in White Settlement because his car became inoperable. He remains in custody at the White Settlement jail until charges are officially filed in Dallas County, where the initial crash is believed to have occurred.

