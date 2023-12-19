Georgia Poll Workers Hit Rudy Giuliani With ANOTHER Defamation Lawsuit

Reuters/Bonnie Cash

Just days after losing a massive $148 million settlement to two election workers who sued him for defamation, Rudy Giuliani was hit with yet another lawsuit by the pair—who say Giuliani defamed them throughout his trial last week, where he went on false tirades against them outside the courthouse.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, filed the lawsuit seeking an order from a federal judge that would permanently bar Giuliani from saying they counted illegal votes for Joe Biden in 2020—a lie that Giuliani continues to repeat, despite the conspiracy being proven as a farce.

The women specifically took issue with Giuliani telling reporters outside a Washington D.C. courthouse on Friday that his long-debunked allegations against the women “were supportable and are supportable today,” adding that he doesn’t “regret a damn thing.”

