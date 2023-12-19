Tue. Dec 19th, 2023

    News

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs New Bill Making Immigration a State Crime

    By

    Dec 19, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs New Bill Making Immigration a State Crime

    Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

    Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) on Monday signed into law a controversial bill putting immigration enforcement into the hands of state officers, allowing them to arrest anyone suspected of crossing the United States’ southern border illegally and expel them out of the country.

    The measure, known as SB4, is set to take effect in March. It empowers Texas police to stop and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally, and Texas judges to issue them de facto deportation orders. Suspected illegal migrants who refuse to return to Mexico could face charges ranging from class A misdemeanors to second-degree felonies.

    “Biden’s deliberate inaction has left Texas to fend for itself,” Abbott said at a signing ceremony at the border wall, according to The New York Times.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French lawmakers fight to break deadlock over Macron’s flagship immigration law

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    A New York politician wants Chick-fi-A open seven days week

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Nearly a third of Gen Z said technology is making them lonelier — and it’s making many spend more

    Dec 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    French lawmakers fight to break deadlock over Macron’s flagship immigration law

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    A New York politician wants Chick-fi-A open seven days week

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Nearly a third of Gen Z said technology is making them lonelier — and it’s making many spend more

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Germany’s love of sparkling wine loses its fizz

    Dec 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy