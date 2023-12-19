DeSantis and Super PAC Face Complaint From Nonprofit Watchdog

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ron DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign and the Super PAC that supports it, Never Back Down, are allegedly in kahoots and violating federal law that says PACs and candidates must remain separate, according to a complaint filed by the nonprofit watchdog group Campaign Legal Center on Monday.

The complaint said that the PAC had “for months coordinated its activities with and made in-kind contributions to DeSantis and his campaign committee, contravening the explicit legal requirement that super PACs must remain ‘independent’ of—i.e., not coordinate with or make contributions to—federal candidates or their campaigns.”

DeSantis and his team have dismissed the claims. Spokesperson Andrew Romeo called the complaint “baseless” in a statement to NBC News and an example of “how the Left is terrified of Ron DeSantis and will stoop to anything to stop him.

