NSFW: Kidnapping Suspect Had Automatic Rifle, Bulletproof Vest During Deadly Gunbattle With Arizona Police

Scottsdale, Arizona (SPD / News Release) A suspect who was heavily armed and shot at Scottsdale Police Detectives is dead after an officer-involved shooting on November 13 just before noon in the area of S. Horne and E. Broadway Road in Mesa, Arizona. A second suspect was also arrested on scene. Detectives were conducting a rescue of a kidnapping victim who was inside the vehicle with the two suspects. The suspects were related to a previous armed robbery that occurred in Scottsdale weeks prior. One detective received a minor injury from a bullet fragment as a result of the suspect firing at him.

At 11:47 am Scottsdale detectives located the vehicle with the two suspects and the victim inside. When the vehicle pulled into a parking lot, one of the suspects walked inside a nearby restaurant. At that time, the detectives took the opportunity to move in to rescue the kidnapped victim. Detectives immediately began taking gunfire from the suspect who had remained inside the vehicle. In response, four detectives returned fire, striking the suspect, who was found to be wearing body armor. The victim fled from the vehicle while the gunfire was taking place and was immediately taken to safety by detectives. The second suspect inside the local restaurant, ultimately surrendered to Mesa Police.

Multiple guns and ammunition were recovered in the vehicle. The suspect who was inside the vehicle and shot at detectives did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The detective who was injured was treated at the hospital and released. This kidnapping was not random; it was related to the previous Scottsdale armed robbery.

The detectives involved have been placed on Post-Critical Incident Leave while the internal and criminal investigation continues, which is standard for all officer-involved shootings. All involved detectives are assigned to the Special Assignments Unit.

