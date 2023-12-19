Laura Ingraham: My Podcast Bosses Ripped Me Off a Million Bucks

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Fox News star Laura Ingraham claims she’s been stiffed out of nearly a million dollars by Quake Media in a new lawsuit that suggests the subscription-based podcasting platform, which boasts a cadre of famed pundits across the political spectrum, has crashed and burned.

A complaint filed last week in New York’s Supreme Court alleges the company owes Ingraham close to seven figures, including almost all of the $800,000 contract she signed with Quake in 2022. According to the suit, the right-wing radio and TV host originally signed on with Quake Media in late 2019 for a twice-weekly podcast running 60-90 minutes each. The Laura Ingraham Show, which would be produced by her own company Radio Ingraham LLC, was essentially the same PodcastOne show she stopped airing, yet still continued to charge for subscriptions, in October 2019 (Ingraham transitioned from nationally syndicated radio to podcasting the year prior).

