Stephen Colbert Goes Off on Trump’s Hitler-Esque Immigration Comments

CBS

As if being compared to Hitler and Mussolini by top psychologists wasn’t enough for Donald Trump, the embattled former/wannabe president decided to echo some of der Führer’s most xenophobic language when he went on a rant about immigration over the weekend during a stump speech in New Hampshire.

Stephen Colbert was rendered nearly (though fortunately not entirely) speechless after hearing Trump’s tirade. “It’s beginning to look a lot like fascism,” he sang on Monday, before playing a clip of the former president claiming that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

“That is absolutely disgusting,” said Colbert. “Also: Not true. The blood of our country is not being poisoned by immigrants. It’s being poisoned by dipping pizza in Ranch dressing.”

