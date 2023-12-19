Rudy Giuliani Is Still Blabbing Hours After New Defamation Suit

Newsmax

After the two Atlanta poll workers who won a $148 million defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani on Friday filed another one Monday, citing the Trump ally’s comments last week on Newsmax, among other statements, Giuliani stubbornly went right back to the right-wing channel to insist that his false assertions that have got him in so much trouble are right.

Host Rob Schmitt, like his colleague Friday, said prior to the interview that the jury’s determination in the initial lawsuit was “absurd.” Giuliani himself, unsurprisingly, used similar language when speaking to the press outside the courthouse last week.

On Monday night, Schmitt asked Giuliani about the second lawsuit by Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, which seeks not monetary damages but an injunction on Giuliani to prohibit him “from making or publishing, or causing to be made or published, further statements repeating any and all false claims” about the women’s role in the 2020 election.

Read more at The Daily Beast.