Tue. Dec 19th, 2023

    News

    Mark Meadows’ Bid to Punt Election Case Out of Georgia Shot Down

    By

    Dec 19, 2023 , ,
    Mark Meadows’ Bid to Punt Election Case Out of Georgia Shot Down

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    A federal appeals court on Monday rejected an attempt by Mark Meadows to move an election interference case against him from Georgia to federal court, ruling that Meadows, Donald Trump’s one-time White House chief of staff, had not demonstrated that his alleged criminal conduct was related to his duties under the former president.

    The three-judge panel on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously to uphold a lower court opinion from September. The panel wrote witheringly in its 47-page opinion, authored by a Bush-appointed conservative judge, that the federal removal statute that Meadows’ lawyers had been attempting to invoke “does not apply to former federal officers.”

    What’s more, Chief Judge William Pryor added, even if it did, Meadows’ “participation in an alleged conspiracy to overturn a presidential election was not related to his official duties.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French lawmakers fight to break deadlock over Macron’s flagship immigration law

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    A New York politician wants Chick-fi-A open seven days week

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Nearly a third of Gen Z said technology is making them lonelier — and it’s making many spend more

    Dec 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    French lawmakers fight to break deadlock over Macron’s flagship immigration law

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    A New York politician wants Chick-fi-A open seven days week

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Nearly a third of Gen Z said technology is making them lonelier — and it’s making many spend more

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Germany’s love of sparkling wine loses its fizz

    Dec 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy