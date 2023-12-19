GOP Rep Tries to Defend Trump’s Blood ‘Poisoning’ Comments on CNN

CNN

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) sought out a marginally less offensive interpretation of Donald Trump’s declaration Saturday that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” claiming on CNN Monday that he was actually referring to Democratic policies that are doing the “poisoning.”

At a rally in New Hampshire, Trump used the term that historians have noted echo those of Adolf Hitler, who wrote of “blood poisoning” in his 1925 manifesto, Mein Kampf.

“You know, when they let–I think the real number is like 15, 16 million people into our country—when they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They’ve poisoned mental institutions and prisons all over the world,” Trump said.

