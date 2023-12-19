Tue. Dec 19th, 2023

    News

    GOP Rep Tries to Defend Trump’s Blood ‘Poisoning’ Comments on CNN

    By

    Dec 19, 2023 , , , , ,
    GOP Rep Tries to Defend Trump’s Blood ‘Poisoning’ Comments on CNN

    CNN

    Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) sought out a marginally less offensive interpretation of Donald Trump’s declaration Saturday that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” claiming on CNN Monday that he was actually referring to Democratic policies that are doing the “poisoning.”

    At a rally in New Hampshire, Trump used the term that historians have noted echo those of Adolf Hitler, who wrote of “blood poisoning” in his 1925 manifesto, Mein Kampf.

    “You know, when they let–I think the real number is like 15, 16 million people into our country—when they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They’ve poisoned mental institutions and prisons all over the world,” Trump said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    French lawmakers fight to break deadlock over Macron’s flagship immigration law

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    A New York politician wants Chick-fi-A open seven days week

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Nearly a third of Gen Z said technology is making them lonelier — and it’s making many spend more

    Dec 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    French lawmakers fight to break deadlock over Macron’s flagship immigration law

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    A New York politician wants Chick-fi-A open seven days week

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Nearly a third of Gen Z said technology is making them lonelier — and it’s making many spend more

    Dec 19, 2023
    News

    Germany’s love of sparkling wine loses its fizz

    Dec 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy