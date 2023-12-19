Elon Musk says you’ll soon be able to use your Cybertruck as a boat

“We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on X on Monday.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla’s Cybertruck may have had trouble scaling a snow hill last week, but CEO Elon Musk says the truck may soon be able to thread water.

“We are going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertruck to traverse at least 100m of water as a boat,” Musk wrote in an X post on Monday. “Mostly just need to upgrade cabin door seals.”

Musk unveiled the upcoming function whilst replying to a post by another X user, Sawyer Merritt.

Merritt had posted a video excerpt from the latest episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” that featured the Cybertruck. In the video, Tesla’s vice president of vehicle engineering, Lars Moravy said the Cybertruck could be souped up into a boat.

“Elon did want to make it a boat. The vehicle almost floats, maybe you have to add a little bit of extra buoyancy just to keep it up,” Moravy told Leno.

“If you’re creative, and you want, you could figure out how to put an outboard motor, plugged in to your outlet there, turn it on from your screen, and go boating,” Moravy continued.

Musk first announced the Cybertruck back in 2019, but deliveries for the truck only began in late November. The vehicle’s angular design has been divisive, with people either loving or deriding it.

Musk seemed aware that the vehicle might face challenges when he talked about the it during Tesla’s latest earnings calls in October.

“We dug our own grave with Cybertruck,” Musk said then. “Special products that come along once in a long while are just incredibly difficult to bring to market, to reach volume, to be prosperous.”

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours.

