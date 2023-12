NNA – An Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft on Tuesday was sighted flying over villages in the western and central sectors, nearing the outskirts of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre and above the course of the Litani River.nbsp;

At dawn, the enemy targeted the vicinity of Aita al-Shaab and Naqoura with its machine gun fire. Furthermore, it released flare bombs consistently throughout the preceding night.

=========R.H.