Trump Is Scrambling to Block One Particular Expert Witness in His New E. Jean Carroll Case

As Rudy Giuliani reels from a devastating $148 million verdict on Friday for ruining the lives of two Georgia women, the person he was acting in service to—Donald Trump—is desperately trying to dodge his own defamation disaster.

A New York federal jury in May already found that Trump sexually abused the journalist E. Jean Carroll, awarding her $5 million. But that issue is coming back with a vengeance next month, with Trump bracing for a punishing second trial specifically over the way he defamed her from the White House by denying her claims.

At this point, the last person Trump’s lawyers want to see is the court expert who put a hefty nine-figure price tag on Giuliani’s misbehavior. The target of their ire? A Northwestern University marketing professor who analyzes social media trends.

