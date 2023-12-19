See inside a brand-new ultra-luxury cruise ship. Travelers are surrounded by $6 million in art and the caviar and champagne are included.

There’s no trouble getting a pool chair on the Seven Seas Grandeur since there are fewer than 800 guests aboard.

NCL’s Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched its newest ultra-luxury ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur.Wealthy travelers are greeted with caviar, champagne, and several original Picasso pieces.Itineraries and cabins in 2024 range from $4,115 to $81,320 per person.

When the wealthiest travelers talk about a luxurious cruise vacation, they’re probably not talking about Carnival or Royal Caribbean.

Instead, there’s a good chance they’re talking about Regent Seven Seas Cruises. After spending three nights on its newest ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur, I now understand why these high-earning cruisers readily shell out over $4,000 for one week aboard the new vessel.

Regent’s parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, oversees three brands. The Seven Seas Grandeur joined Regent’s six-ship fleet on November 14, 2024. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Norwegian’s well-known eponymous cruise line caters to a mass-market audience. Oceania Cruises is more upscale, while the highest-end Regent Seven Seas Cruises has fares only wealthy travelers could front. The luxury brand invited me to sail on the Grandeur’s non-revenue “christening” cruise on December 10. The new ship has 503 chandeliers, including one in its atrium. Brittany Chang/Business Insider The new vessel joined Regent’s six-ship fleet one month prior. The floating resort cost about €475 million, or about $517.9 million, a Regent Seven Seas Cruises spokesperson told Business Insider. And I have to say: The wealthy sure know how to cruise in style. The spa has three hot tubs. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Regent specializes in smaller vessels with lower guest capacities — 746 on the Grandeur, which doesn’t include the additional 548 crew. Travelers on the Grandeur can still stick to the traditional “pool, buffet, back to the pool, then off to dinner” cruise routine. The poolside buffet had an afternoon “Italian Buffet” with several seafood options. Brittany Chang/Business Insider But on the Grandeur, this schedule comes with a splash of luxury: The buffet could have crab legs and raw oysters, poolside lounging could include unlimited cocktails, and dinner will most definitely have caviar. And lots of it. Because Regent is all-inclusive, guests don’t have to shell out extra cash for all these little luxuries, excursions, or flights to and from the ship. Regent says its new ship holds 1,600 pieces of art. Brittany Chang/Business Insider In 2024, the cheapest itinerary starts at $4,115 per person for a seven-night December roundtrip sailing from Miami, Florida to Mexico, Belize, and Honduras. This price then ranges up to $81,320 for the most luxurious Regent Suite on the 14-night April 2024 roundtrip cruise from Barcelona, Spain. Nighttime programming includes a DJ in the Grandeur Lounge. Brittany Chang/Business Insider The Regent Suite on this itinerary — which will sail to France, Monaco, Italy, and other Spanish cities — now has a waitlist, according to its booking page. Paying over $590 a day for vacation at sea may seem unreasonable for the average cruise goer. The theater hosts live nighttime performances like “Marauders’ Ball.” Brittany Chang/Business Insider But if it’s not evident yet, the 10-deck Grandeur isn’t like most mass-market ships. For starters, at 735 feet-long and 55,000 gross-ton, Regent’s newest addition is smaller than the behemoth vessels that have been flooding the industry. All travelers receive a welcome bottle of champagne. Brittany Chang/Business Insider To compare, the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas sits at 1,198 feet long and 250,800 gross tons. The Seven Seas Grandeur has 373 accommodations that all have balconies. All of the cabins have private balconies. Brittany Chang/Business Insider These cabins range from 307 to 4,443 square feet. My concierge suite, one of the smaller options, had comforts comparable to a luxury hotel. The concierge suites have walk-in closets. Brittany Chang/Business Insider There were features like a walk-in closet, spacious living “room,” and marble-lined bathroom with a bathtub and L’Occitane en Provence products. If you think that’s nice, just wait until you hear about the 3,151-square-foot Regent Suite, which has two original Pablo Picasso pieces. The concierge suite ranges from 415 to 464 square-feet including the balcony. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Travelers staying in the highest-end accommodation have two bedrooms, three walk-in closets, “in-suite caviar service,” and a $200,000 Hastens bed, according to the cruise line. Prime 7, the onboard steakhouse, also has three Picassos on display. The cruise line says this is the first Fabergé egg to live on a ship. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Regent isn’t shy about the Grandeur’s $6 million art collection, which includes a custom Fabergé egg. Besides the Picasso-decorated steakhouse, travelers can dine at the ship’s two buffets, Compass Rose, and pan-Asian, French, and Italian restaurants. Prime 7 is the ship’s steakhouse. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Compass Rose, the ship’s largest dining room, doesn’t adhere to a set cuisine. Instead, it has a design-your-own menu that lets diners pair proteins and pastas with their preferred sauces and sides. The waiters removed the larger Versace plates before the meal began. Brittany Chang/Business Insider It wouldn’t be a luxury cruise without luxury products: Compass Rose’s decorative and smaller bread and butter plates were made by Versace. Like any high-end restaurant, the hostess will always pull out and push in your dining chair for you. Guests at the pre-christening ceremony gala dinner dined on luxurious dishes like this truffle-infused potato panna cotta topped with a thin layer of white sturgeon caviar. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Diners wearing dark pants are offered a black napkin, because who would want to be caught with a napkin that doesn’t match their outfit? No matter the dining room, there’s a good chance you’ll see seared foie gras, sturgeon caviar, and black truffles on the menu. Pan-Asian Pacific Rim serves up options like vegetarian pad thai and fried lobster. Brittany Chang/Business Insider No need to pay extra for the lobster, veal, sashimi, or filet mignon. However, travelers who crave finer bottles of wine — say the most expensive $2,500 bottle of Promontory — will have to pull out their wallets. For a caffeinated pick-me-up, the ship has a coffee shop and afternoon tea. Coffee Connection serves various espresso-based brinks and light bites. Brittany Chang/Business Insider But let’s be real, most people aren’t going on a cruise to drink coffee, especially when booze is included in the fare. Unlike most mega-ships, there are no venues centered around a bar. Travelers can head to the Observation Lounge for views of the ocean and trivia. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Instead, these watering holes play a background role in places like the pool deck and the ship’s three lounges. If you’re lounging on a chaise by the pool, an attendant will take your drink order. Like other premium ships, the Grandeur also has a cigar room and cooking classes. Classes at the Culinary Arts Kitchen often sell out, according to the cruise line. Brittany Chang/Business Insider These popular culinary lessons are hosted in the 18-station kitchen. Travelers who’d rather spend their vacation outside can instead head to the sports deck. The Sports Deck has a putting green. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Here, there are options like a jogging track and a bocce court. And yes, there’s a pickleball court as well. Access to spa facilities like the sauna and cold room are included in the fare. Brittany Chang/Business Insider The gym is separate from the open-air sports deck. Like most ships, it’s located in the spa. As impressive as it is, the Grandeur is facing some serious competition for wealthy travelers’ wallets. The Seven Seas Grandeur has a stocked library that includes destination guidebooks. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Regent isn’t the only player in the luxury cruise market — Royal Caribbean Group’s Silversea Cruises also specializes in small luxurious vessels. The competing brand launched its newest Silver Nova in 2023 as well, growing its fleet to 12 ships. The Silver Nova joined Silversea Cruises’ fleet in 2023. Silversea While the Silver Nova is longer by 66 feet, the Seven Seas Grandeur has a higher gross tonnage and guest capacity. The luxury cruise market is quickly becoming crowded. Explora Journeys launched its first ship, the Explora I, in 2023. Brittany Chang/Insider Brands like Ritz-Carlton and MSC Group’s Explora Journeys have recently entered the increasingly busy industry. In 2025, both Four Seasons and Aman are set to launch their own cruise lines as well. But Regent’s parent company doesn’t seem too worried about this growing competition. The onboard boutique includes luxury second-hand products, premium watches and jewerly, and Regent Seven Seas merchandise. Brittany Chang/Business Insider Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has “not seen any change in the trajectory of bookings” for Regent despite the growing number of competitors, Harry Sommer, the company’s president and CEO, said in a call with investors in November. After all, who can say no to a cruise that practically spoon-feeds caviar to its travelers?

