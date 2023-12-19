See inside a brand-new ultra-luxury cruise ship. Travelers are surrounded by $6 million in art and the caviar and champagne are included.

There’s no trouble getting a pool chair on the Seven Seas Grandeur since there are fewer than 800 guests aboard.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
NCL’s Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched its newest ultra-luxury ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur.Wealthy travelers are greeted with caviar, champagne, and several original Picasso pieces.Itineraries and cabins in 2024 range from $4,115 to $81,320 per person.
When the wealthiest travelers talk about a luxurious cruise vacation, they’re probably not talking about Carnival or Royal Caribbean.
Instead, there’s a good chance they’re talking about Regent Seven Seas Cruises. After spending three nights on its newest ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur, I now understand why these high-earning cruisers readily shell out over $4,000 for one week aboard the new vessel.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Norwegian’s well-known eponymous cruise line caters to a mass-market audience. Oceania Cruises is more upscale, while the highest-end Regent Seven Seas Cruises has fares only wealthy travelers could front.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
The new vessel joined Regent’s six-ship fleet one month prior. The floating resort cost about €475 million, or about $517.9 million, a Regent Seven Seas Cruises spokesperson told Business Insider.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Regent specializes in smaller vessels with lower guest capacities — 746 on the Grandeur, which doesn’t include the additional 548 crew.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
But on the Grandeur, this schedule comes with a splash of luxury: The buffet could have crab legs and raw oysters, poolside lounging could include unlimited cocktails, and dinner will most definitely have caviar. And lots of it.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
In 2024, the cheapest itinerary starts at $4,115 per person for a seven-night December roundtrip sailing from Miami, Florida to Mexico, Belize, and Honduras.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
The Regent Suite on this itinerary — which will sail to France, Monaco, Italy, and other Spanish cities — now has a waitlist, according to its booking page.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
But if it’s not evident yet, the 10-deck Grandeur isn’t like most mass-market ships.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
To compare, the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas sits at 1,198 feet long and 250,800 gross tons.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
These cabins range from 307 to 4,443 square feet.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
There were features like a walk-in closet, spacious living “room,” and marble-lined bathroom with a bathtub and L’Occitane en Provence products.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Travelers staying in the highest-end accommodation have two bedrooms, three walk-in closets, “in-suite caviar service,” and a $200,000 Hastens bed, according to the cruise line.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Regent isn’t shy about the Grandeur’s $6 million art collection, which includes a custom Fabergé egg.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Compass Rose, the ship’s largest dining room, doesn’t adhere to a set cuisine.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
It wouldn’t be a luxury cruise without luxury products: Compass Rose’s decorative and smaller bread and butter plates were made by Versace.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Diners wearing dark pants are offered a black napkin, because who would want to be caught with a napkin that doesn’t match their outfit?
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
No need to pay extra for the lobster, veal, sashimi, or filet mignon.
However, travelers who crave finer bottles of wine — say the most expensive $2,500 bottle of Promontory — will have to pull out their wallets.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
But let’s be real, most people aren’t going on a cruise to drink coffee, especially when booze is included in the fare.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Instead, these watering holes play a background role in places like the pool deck and the ship’s three lounges.
If you’re lounging on a chaise by the pool, an attendant will take your drink order.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
These popular culinary lessons are hosted in the 18-station kitchen.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Here, there are options like a jogging track and a bocce court.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
The gym is separate from the open-air sports deck. Like most ships, it’s located in the spa.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Regent isn’t the only player in the luxury cruise market — Royal Caribbean Group’s Silversea Cruises also specializes in small luxurious vessels.
Silversea
While the Silver Nova is longer by 66 feet, the Seven Seas Grandeur has a higher gross tonnage and guest capacity.
Brittany Chang/Insider
Brands like Ritz-Carlton and MSC Group’s Explora Journeys have recently entered the increasingly busy industry. In 2025, both Four Seasons and Aman are set to launch their own cruise lines as well.
Brittany Chang/Business Insider
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has “not seen any change in the trajectory of bookings” for Regent despite the growing number of competitors, Harry Sommer, the company’s president and CEO, said in a call with investors in November.
After all, who can say no to a cruise that practically spoon-feeds caviar to its travelers?