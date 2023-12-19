MSF confirms humanitarian situation in West Bank unbearable

NNA – Doctors Without Borders has confirmed that the humanitarian situation in the West Bank, especially in the city of Jenin, has exceeded the limits, in light of the continuing Zionist aggression against Palestinian citizens.

According to the Palestinian Marsquo;an Agency, coordinator of ldquo;Doctors Without Bordersrdquo; in Jenin Luz Saavedra explained in a statement on Tuesday that violence against civilians has increased since October 7, as attacks on health care have increased significantly and have become systematic, and the destruction of roads and infrastructure such as Water pipes and sewage systems are also worrying.

It added in the past few weeks, Israeli forces have besieged many hospitals in Jenin, causing direct obstruction of health care. They even shot and killed a boy in the Khalil Suleiman Hospital complex.nbsp;

Unfortunately, obstructing health care has become a common practice during every incursion, as the Zionist forces are besieged several hospitals, including the General Hospital, and the soldiers fired live bullets and poison gas into the hospital several times, and forced the paramedics to strip naked and kneel in the street.

Saavedra pointed out that the continued prevention of access to health care puts the lives of citizens in Jenin camp at risk, given that these measures have become commonplace in every storming of Jenin and its camp.–agenciesnbsp;

R.H.