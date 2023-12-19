Oil steadies as investors weigh up impact of Red Sea attacks

NNA – Oil steadied on Tuesday as investors considered the potential impact on oil supply from attacks by Yemen#39;s Iran-aligned Houthi militants against ships in the Red Sea, which have disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to reroute vessels.

Crude prices had climbed nearly 2% on Monday on fears over the disruptions to trade via the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia, which accounts for about 15% of global shipping traffic.

Brent crude fell 12 cents to $77.83 a barrel by 0914 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for January , which expires on Tuesday, was down 62 cents at $71.85 while the more active February contract lost only 3 cents.

Though the attacks on shipping have boosted the geopolitical risk premium, quot;the actual effect on oil flows is likely to be limitedquot;, said John Evans of oil broker PVM.

quot;The attacks have not hit anything that would interfere with production,quot; he said.

Goldman Sachs analystsnbsp;said the disruption is unlikely to have a large effect on crude and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices because opportunities to reroute vessels suggest that production should not be directly affected.

Oil major BPnbsp;(BP.L)nbsp;hasnbsp;temporarily haltednbsp;transit through the Red Sea and oil tanker group Frontlinenbsp;(FRO.OL)nbsp;on Monday said its vessels would avoid the route – signs that the crisis was broadening to include energy shipments.

Thenbsp;shipping attacksnbsp;have prompted the United States and its allies to discussnbsp;a task forcenbsp;that would protect Red Sea routes in a move that Israeli and U.S. arch-foe Iran has warned would be a mistake.

Also in focus this week will be the latest snapshot of U.S. supplies. U.S. crude inventories are expected to decline by 2.2 million barrels, a Reuters poll showed.

The first of the week#39;s two supply reports, from the American Petroleum Institute, is due at 2130 GMT.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;