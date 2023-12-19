Gaza: Dozens Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Day 74 of aggression

NNA – On the 74th day of the aggression against Gaza, Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery continued to bomb various areas in the Gaza Strip, after a bloody day in which more than 200 citizens were killed, most of them children.

The Israeli bombing operations were concentrated at dawn on Tuesday, in Rafah and Khan Yunis, south and central of the Gaza Strip, where health and local sources in Rafah reported that at least 25 Palestinian civilians were killed, including journalist Adel Zorob, and a number of children and women, in a bombing that targeted three homes owned by families ofnbsp;Zorob, where 14 citizens were killed, the Attiya family, where 8 citizens were killed, and the Abdel-Al family, where three citizens were killed. Later, a number of others were killed and injured in Israeli raids on various areas of Rafah.

With the killing of journalist Adel Zourub, the number of journalist killed in the Gaza Strip rises to about 94, as journalist Haneen Al-Qashtan was killed yesterday, as the occupation deliberately targets them in its aggression as part of its policy of obliterating the facts and assassinating the Palestinian narrative.

Five children were also killed in a missile strike. Sources said thatnbsp;they are four brothers from the Abu Ghazal family and an unidentified fifth, in the Al-Hasayna area, west of the Nuseirat camp.

Medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported that the remains of a number of civilians, most of them children, were killed.

An unlimited number of citizens were also killed and injured in a series of violent raids east and north of Khan Yunis, and in Deir al-Balah.

The occupation bombed a house belonging to the Shaheen family in the vicinity of Al-Awda Roundabout in Al-Bureij Camp, south of Gaza City, and Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing and injury of a number of citizens.

A number of civilians, most of them children, were killed, and others were injured, yesterday evening, Monday, in Israeli bombing in central and southern Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation aircraft bombed two homes in the Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah camp, in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least nine citizens, including five children, and wounding others.

The death toll in Gaza has risen, according to health sources, since the start of this aggression to 19,453, while the number of injured has reached 52,286, most of whom are women and children.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.