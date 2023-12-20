Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary pays condoles on behalf of Frangieh: Kuwait has always played a unifying role throughout history

    By

    Dec 19, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Engineer Ziad Al-Makary, representing #39;Marada Movementrsquo; leader, Sleiman Frangieh, on Tuesday visited the Embassy of the State of Kuwait to offer condolences on the passing of the country#39;s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

    Makary was received by the embassyrsquo;s Charge d#39;Affaires, Abdullah Suleiman Al-Shahin.nbsp;

    On emerging, Makary said that ldquo;Kuwait and its late Emir have always extended their helping hands to Lebanon politically, economically, and humanely, playing a unifying role throughout history.rdquo;

    He added, ldquo;On behalf of Sleiman Frangieh, head of the Marada Movement, we pray for the departed Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to rest in peace. We hope that his successor, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will continue Kuwait#39;s leading and wise role in our Arab region, for the greater good of our nation, especially during these challenging times on all fronts.quot;

