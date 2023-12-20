Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kremlin: Russia is not a party to US-led security operation in Red Sea

    By

    Dec 19, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia was not taking part in the US-led operation aimed at ensuring security in the Red Sea.

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen#39;s Iran-aligned Houthis.

    quot;We are not taking part in the operation,quot; Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

    Austin said participating countries include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain. nbsp;–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Teen Accused of Planning Massacre at Ohio Synagogue Ordered to Write Book Report

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump disqualified from the 2024 primary ballot

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Apple Watch ban could cost the company $300-$400 million in lost sales

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Teen Accused of Planning Massacre at Ohio Synagogue Ordered to Write Book Report

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump disqualified from the 2024 primary ballot

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Apple Watch ban could cost the company $300-$400 million in lost sales

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Trump Dumped From Colorado’s 2024 Ballot in Bombshell Ruling

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy