Kremlin: Russia is not a party to US-led security operation in Red Sea

NNA – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia was not taking part in the US-led operation aimed at ensuring security in the Red Sea.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea following a series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen#39;s Iran-aligned Houthis.

quot;We are not taking part in the operation,quot; Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

Austin said participating countries include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain. nbsp;–Reutersnbsp;

========R.H.