Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Attempted demolition of two heritage buildings in Al-Sayfi prompts intervention of Financial Prosecutor upon Culture Minister’s request

    Dec 19, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, on Tuesday contacted Financial Prosecutor, Dr. Ali Ibrahim, urging the activation of the public rights law against the owners of properties 417 and 418 in Al-Sayfi,nbsp; Beirut.nbsp;

    This came after discovering their persistent defiance of the Minister#39;s decrees issued last Saturday, prohibiting the demolition of these heritage buildings. Investigations revealed an ongoing operation to dismantle the contents within.

    The Minister#39;s media office highlighted that quot;the Financial Prosecutor promptly instructed the International Theft Division to intervene, halt the operations, and an investigation is expected to be launched. Necessary actions will be taken against the violators to ensure the preservation of the buildings and prevent any further interference with them.rdquo;

