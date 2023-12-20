Elite Clients of Busted High End Brothel Network Could Be Unmasked

Lauren Owen Lambert/Reuters

Twenty-eight alleged customers of a high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia that required prospective clients to provide an email, work details, and a reference before booking an appointment face being unmasked after complaints against them were submitted to the Cambridge District Court.

Although currently incognito, the johns could be named, Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said, if a court hearing sniffs out probable cause, in which case the charges will be handed over to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Levy added that the brothel’s little black book read like a who’s who of the professional classes, including doctors, lawyers, military officers, professors, and tech tycoons.

