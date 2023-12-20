Barbara Nassar Association for Adult Cancer Patient Support: The State Should Eradicate the Disease, Not Those Afflicted by It

NNA – Hani Nassar, President of the Barbara Nassar Association for Adult Cancer Patient Support, announced in a statement that ldquo;It is widely acknowledged that cancer medications are not accessible to all cancer patients at prices subsidized by Lebanonrsquo;s Central Bank, because the monthly allocations are insufficient for the considerable number of patients registered with the Ministry of Health and Public Health (MOPH). As for the expected unknown following the New Year, it is catastrophic and will deprive thousands of patients of their treatments, ultimately dealing a fatal blow. Amid this, it#39;s crucial not to overlook the reality that each of us is susceptible to becoming cancer patients ourselves, especially as studies indicate a projected doubling of individuals suffering from cancerous diseases in Lebanon in the near future. The anticipated scenario is that Lebanonrsquo;s Central Bank will cease its subsidization policy, and the Ministry of Health will be compelled to finance health services from its own budget, potentially leading to the adoption of fundamental WHO protocols followed by least developed countries. This means offering only basic chemotherapy treatments while forsaking the majority of advanced medications and therapiesrdquo;.

He expressed, ldquo;Merely proposing this idea to patients and the medical community instills profound fear. Lebanon, which was once a pioneer in importing modern treatments and embracing advanced medical methodologies, now confronts the grim possibility of treating its citizens similarly to countries like Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, and other impoverished nations. It is expected that the Ministry of Health will provide low-cost treatments for uninsured patients, consequently denying them access to more expensive treatments.rdquo;

Nassar asked ldquo;What will happen to insured patients?rdquo; As of now, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) does not cover the expenses for any treatment that is not subsidized by Lebanonrsquo;s Central Bank. What will happen after the subsidy is lifted? It#39;s concerning that the NSSF has totally neglected cancer patients for several years. Despite promising to conduct a study nearly a year ago to reinstate coverage, particularly following the increased subscription fees for its members, no progress whatsoever has been made.rdquo;

Furthermore, he added, ldquo;Whenever we propose alternative strategies to finance cancer patients#39; treatment within the Ministry of Healthmdash;such as implementing specific taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and confectionery, similar to practices adopted in other countries that have faced economic crisesmdash;we face opposition from the same corrupt politicians responsible for our current predicament. Their responses dismiss these proposed taxes under false pretenses. For instance, they claim that imposing a tax on alcohol is unconstitutional, while everybody knows who the nightclub patrons are and they do come from diverse backgrounds and sects. Also, their resistance to a tobacco tax is justified by falsely framing it as an attack on the resistance, implying harm to tobacco farmers in the south, and this is a big lie… Their refusal to implement these taxes stems from the fact that such measures would only diminish their profits.rdquo;

He concluded: ldquo;what a corrupt political class. They#39;ve stolen our money and the State#39;s funds. Their aim is to kill us daily without a flinch. The audacity of their President in asking us to ldquo;be patient and hold onrdquo; is the epitome of insolence. They kill the victim and then march in his/her funeral procession. Our only deliverance lies in ousting them, through awareness.rdquo;

