US Ambassador pays farewell visit to Deputy House Speaker

    NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Tuesday welcomed U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of her diplomatic mission in the country.

    During the meeting, Bou Saab and Shea discussed their substantial cooperation, which has lead to major accomplishments in several critical areas, notably maritime delineation.nbsp;

    The pair also reviewed developments on the southern front, and the U.S. administration#39;s role in averting escalation and preventing war.

    In her remarks, Ambassador Shea commended the quot;recent legislative achievements and the positive role of the Deputy House Speaker in endorsing laws serving the interests of the Lebanese people, notably the Sovereign Fund law.

    Bou Saab expressed gratitude to Ambassador Shea for her comprehensive efforts during her tenure in Lebanon, emphasizing her effective role in numerous issues that benefited a considerable number of Lebanese citizens, including support provided to the Lebanese Army and security institutions.

