Cabinet postpones decision on wage hikes; Mikati ensures equitable resolution in progress for everyone

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday chaired a cabinet session at the Grand Serail.nbsp;

In the wake of the session, Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, shared Mikatirsquo;s cabinet session opening address as follows:nbsp;

quot;Seventy-four days have passed since the beginning of the tragic war on Gaza, and the repeated attacks on southern Lebanon, causing civilian casualties and humanitarian suffering due to merciless atrocities and annihilation. Our people in the south are victims of daily Israeli attacks, with villages, land, and crops all subjected to burning. Greetings to Lebanese solidarity, which has proven Lebanon to be a resilient and resistant country: some fight on the ground, others in politics, national stances, and international platforms, including parliament, government, security forces, and administration, despite life#39;s challenges.

On behalf of the Cabinet, and the Lebanese people, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the friendly State of Kuwait for the passing of Lebanon#39;s friend, the late Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We ask for mercy for him and wish Prince Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah every success in continuing Kuwait#39;s successful role, especially in enhancing bilateral relations between Lebanon and Kuwait.

We have observed the parliamentary sessions this week, affirming the legislative stability governing the parliament#39;s pragmatism. Relying on institutional spirits is the only way to save the country from wavering and bidding wars. Legislative stability influences all aspects of the country, such as security stability regarding the army and security forces, along with legislations concerning people#39;s affairs and the state#39;s regular functioning.

We still emphasize the urgency of electing a President and completing the constitutional institutions#39; framework. The parliament should continue legislating, and the government should carry on its work. Hopefully, Lebanon will have a President soon.

Regarding employees#39; rights and the military corps, we insist on granting fair rights, considering the treasury and public finance#39;s reality. This issue is under consideration towards a fair resolution for all.

If a cabinet session does not convene before the year#39;s end, I take this opportunity, on behalf of the government, to wish all the Lebanese, residents and expatriates alike, a New Year filled with peace, prosperity, and joy, extending our prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed for Lebanon.quot;

After sharing Mikatirsquo;s address, several inquiries were directed to Minister Makary regarding various key matters concerning the current political climate in Lebanon.

Regarding the alleged discord between the Prime Minister and the National Defense Minister, Makary affirmed that there was ldquo;no dispute.rdquo;

Responding to queries about the Defense Minister#39;s interaction with the Prime Minister, Minister Makary affirmed the communication#39;s formality, dismissing any concerns over the matter.

With regards to salary increases and social benefits, Makary said that ldquo;retired military personnel have expressed a desire to postpone this matter to thoroughly examine the proposal presented to them.rdquo;

ldquo;This matter is being seriously considered, with a representative from Lebanon#39;s central bank outlining the necessary calculations during the Cabinet session, emphasizing the need for cautious decision-making, to avoid the recurrence of the 2019 budgetary imbalance,rdquo; Makary added.nbsp;

Replying to a question on whether he would have stayed in the Cabinet session had the appointment of the Chief of Staff been approved?quot; Makary said, ldquo;Yes, I would have stayed and objected. (hellip;) If the #39;Marada#39; bloc rejects this matter, as a political minister, I would object while being present in the Cabinet.quot;

Whether another cabinet session will be held before the end of the year, Makary explained that if the Defense Minister responded and there was a possibility of appointing a Chief of Staff, the a session might be held.

As for the approved items in todayrsquo;s cabinet session, Makary said, ldquo;You will be briefed on them; they are numerous, around 30 items.quot;

Asked whether therersquo;s a specific time for salary increases, Makary said, quot;Therersquo;s no specific time, but a study on the salary raises will be distributed among the ministers.quot;

In response to another question, Makary indicated that 14 laws were passed by the Parliament, including the extension law, which the Cabinet approved to issue according to the adopted procedure. This entails the Prime Minister, in his capacity as head of the government and on behalf of the Cabinet, signing these laws, including the Municipality Law.

For his part, Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, stated upon leaving the Cabinet session: quot;The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation is a department that generates revenues that must be spent on road maintenance. It has become one of the ministries contributing significant revenues to the Lebanese state in US dollars, totaling hundreds of millions. We are, of course, working on the issue of public maritime properties. There#39;s approximately an almost 1.4 million-kilometer difference between the old survey and the new survey, hence additional hundreds of millions in dollars to the public treasury in 2024.quot;

Hamieh added, ldquo;The allocated budget so far for road maintenance is $1.9 million, and this was discussed yesterday with Prime Minister Najib Mikati. It will be a subject of discussion during the debate on the Ministry of Works#39; budget, especially the road maintenance clause, in today#39;s Parliament session.quot;

quot;Unfortunately, there are some provinces and districts in Lebanon where the Ministry of Works has not fulfilled its duties since 1964, arguing that a third of these roads are not classified under the ministry. These provinces and districts are Akkar, Baalbek-Hermel, Rashaya, Zahle, West Bekaa, Nabatieh, and some roads in Dennieh. Unfortunately, there has been neglect in dealing with some roads in these districts since 1964, claiming they are unclassified. The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation has been working on this file for two years, and today the Cabinet decision was issued to classify around 2.72 million meters between main, secondary, international, and local roads in the provinces of Akkar, Baalbek-Hermel, Zahle, Rashaya, West Bekaa, Nabatieh, and some roads in Dennieh. These roads have now become like all other roads in Lebanon and will be handled by the Ministry of Works as with all other districts in Lebanon,rdquo; Hamieh concluded.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;