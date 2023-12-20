Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri sends congratulatory cable to Egyptian President on his re-election, cables his Ecuadorian counterpart, receives letter from Denmark’s Parliament

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday cabled Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, congratulating him on his re-election for a new presidential term.

    In his cable, Speaker Berri wished President el-Sisi success in leading Egypt towards greater progress, strength and power, and for the Egyptian people and for the peoples of Arab and Islamic nations furthernbsp;security and stability.

    Speaker Berri also sent a cable of congratulations to his Ecuadorian counterpart of Lebanese origin, Henry Kronfle, on the occasion of his election as Ecuador#39;s Speaker.

    In his cable, Berri wished the Ecuadorian Speakernbsp;all success in hisnbsp;new duties, saying: quot;We look forward to working together to develop friendly relations, cooperation and coordination between our two countries, especially in the legislative field.rdquo;

    On the other hand,nbsp;Berri received a letter from the Danish Parliament, through the Danish Embassy in Lebanon,nbsp;indicating that ldquo;the Danish Parliament representatives approved the prohibition of any insult to the divine books, including the Holy Qurrsquo;an.rdquo;

