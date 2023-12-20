Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Judge Engoron Rips Credibility of Trump’s Well Paid Expert Witnesses

    Dec 19, 2023 , , , , ,
    Brian Snyder/Reuters

    Donald Trump has suffered a significant setback in his attempts to have the case being brought against him by the New York state attorney general dismissed, after a judge poured scorn on the credibility of accounting experts Eli Bartov and Jason Flemmons.

    Judge Arthur Engoron highlighted the potential for bias in their testimonies, given the significant financial compensation they have received. He said that assuming their testimonies were accurate would be a “glaring flaw” in view of these financial incentives.

    Judge Engoron was particularly critical of Bartov, a tenured professor, stating that his testimony essentially showed only that some experts might say anything “for a million or so dollars.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

