Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    News

    Kristen Stewart’s Mullet Steals Thrilling ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ Trailer

    By

    Dec 19, 2023
    Anna Kooris/A24

    When it was announced in April 2022 that Kristen Stewart’s next big role would be as a “protective lover of a female bodybuilder” in Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding, any morsel of news about the movie was eagerly anticipated.

    So, when Stewart showed off her new mullet hairstyle at Chanel’s 2023 spring show, many wondered—okay, mostly just me—if it was for this role.

    Now that the first official trailer for the film has arrived, we can confirm that Stewart’s mullet is gloriously featured. The trailer itself perfectly captures the ’80s action/thriller vibe—think Patrick Swayze’s Road House—while stars Stewart and Katy O’Brian shine with some seriously electric chemistry.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

