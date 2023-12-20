Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    News

    Dismembered Body Confirmed as Wife of Ex-Hollywood Exec’s Murder-Suspect Son

    By

    Dec 19, 2023 , , , ,
    Dismembered Body Confirmed as Wife of Ex-Hollywood Exec’s Murder-Suspect Son

    Irfan Khan/Getty

    The Los Angeles County medical examiner has positively ID’d 37-year-old Mei Li Haskell as the woman whose dismembered remains were recovered in a Los Angeles dumpster in November.

    Authorities said they determined previously that Mei was slain by her husband, Samuel Haskell IV, who was also charged last month with the killing of her parents.

    Haskell, 35, is the son of the prominent ex-Hollywood agent Samuel Haskell III, who retired nearly two decades ago after a career of representing A-listers like Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg, George Clooney, and more.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

