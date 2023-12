NNA -nbsp;-Nabatieh – Since 3:35 p.m. this afternoon, the outskirts of the town of Aitaroun have been subjected to hostile artillery shelling, our correspondent reported on Tuesday.

At around 3.50 p.m. thisnbsp;afternoon, the enemy fired a number of internationally banned phosphorus shells onnbsp;the area between the southern Lebanese towns of Aitaroun and Blida.

Israeli enemy artillery shelling also targeted the outskrts of the southern town of Marwahin.

================= L.Y