NNA -nbsp;A Polish court on Tuesday convicted 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine for preparing acts of sabotage and intelligence activities against Poland on behalf of Russia as part of a dismantled spy ring.

quot;After examining the case… the court found all the defendants guilty of the crimes charged, and found some of them to be operating within an organised criminal group,quot; the judge Jaroslaw Kowalski said delivering the verdict. — AFP

