Don’t worry, Bill Gates hasn’t fully figured out how to use AI at work either

Bill Gates has been using AI for some tasks, but it’s a work in progress.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The New York Times

Bill Gates hasn’t got it all figured out when it comes to AI at work.The Microsoft cofounder said that 2023 marked the first time he’d the tech for work.However, he said he’d had trouble breaking old habits to adopt AI at times.

If you haven’t figured out how to make the best of AI at work, you might have something in common with Bill Gates.

The Microsoft cofounder released an end-of-year blog post on Tuesday that touched on AI’s future among other things.

In the post, Gates reiterated his stance that AI was a revolutionary technology and predicted that countries like the US would see significant adoption of the tech in around 18 to 24 months.

Despite this, Gates said he still hadn’t got it all figured out when it came to using AI himself.

While the billionaire said 2023 marked the first time he’d used AI for work, he also admitted to having trouble adopting the tech at times.

“If you haven’t figured out how to make the best use of AI yet, you are not alone,” he wrote. “I thought I would use AI tools for the foundation’s strategy reviews this year, which require reading hundreds of pages of briefing materials that an AI could accurately summarize for me.

“But old habits are hard to break, and I ended up preparing for them the same way I always do.”

There is already evidence that using AI at work can help employees be more efficient and capable at their jobs. The technology has the potential to supercharge employees, putting pressure on everyone to find ways to adopt the new tech.

But, if you aren’t being your best AI self at work yet, don’t worry about it — neither is Bill Gates.

