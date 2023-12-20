I live in a Canadian town where hundreds of Hallmark movies are filmed. From roaming peacocks to fake snow, here’s what it’s like.

Victoria is a quaint town on the West Coast of Canada.

Simone Paget

I live in picturesque Victoria, British Columbia, on the West Coast of Canada.My hometown serves as the filming location for hundreds of Hallmark movies and TV shows.There are so many quaint coffee shops, restaurants, and beaches that make my hometown special.

My hometown of Victoria, British Columbia, is known for many things — quaint architecture, temperate climate, stunning gardens, and being the backdrop for hundreds of Hallmark holiday movies.

When I moved back after years of “big city life” in Toronto, it felt like I was literally living out the plot of a Hallmark movie.

Although Victoria is charming and picturesque, there’s so much more to the city than what’s captured on the small screen.

