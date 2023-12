In East Jerusalem, tensions between Israeli settlers and the Palestinians they are trying to dislodge have been rising in the context of the war in Gaza. Our reporters visited the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and the Old City, which are symbolic of what Palestinians say is a wider effort to remove them from East Jerusalem and dash hopes of a future Palestinian state. FRANCE 24’s Claire Paccalin, Mohamed Farhat, Natalia Ruiz Giraldo and Karim Yahiaoui report.

