Sheikh Akl Abi Al-Muna visits Kuwaiti Embassy to offer condolences on passing of Emir Al-Sabah

NNA – Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, accompanied by a delegation of judges, sheikhs and members of the Druze sect council, on Tuesday visited the Embassy of the State of Kuwait, to offer condolences on the passing of the countryrsquo;s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Akl Abi Al-Muna was received by the Embassyrsquo;s Charge d#39;Affaires, Abdullah Suleiman Al-Shahin.

After offering condolences, Sheikh Al-Aql registered a word in the book of condolence, eulogizing the late Emir.

