Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Sheikh Akl Abi Al-Muna visits Kuwaiti Embassy to offer condolences on passing of Emir Al-Sabah

    By

    Dec 19, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Sheikh Akl of the Unitarian Druze Community, Dr. Sami Abi Al-Muna, accompanied by a delegation of judges, sheikhs and members of the Druze sect council, on Tuesday visited the Embassy of the State of Kuwait, to offer condolences on the passing of the countryrsquo;s Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

    Sheikh Akl Abi Al-Muna was received by the Embassyrsquo;s Charge d#39;Affaires, Abdullah Suleiman Al-Shahin.

    After offering condolences, Sheikh Al-Aql registered a word in the book of condolence, eulogizing the late Emir.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Teen Accused of Planning Massacre at Ohio Synagogue Ordered to Write Book Report

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump disqualified from the 2024 primary ballot

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Apple Watch ban could cost the company $300-$400 million in lost sales

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Teen Accused of Planning Massacre at Ohio Synagogue Ordered to Write Book Report

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump disqualified from the 2024 primary ballot

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Apple Watch ban could cost the company $300-$400 million in lost sales

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Trump Dumped From Colorado’s 2024 Ballot in Bombshell Ruling

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy