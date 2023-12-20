Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    News

    Video Shows IDF Soldiers Smoking, Cracking Crude Jokes Next to Blindfolded Palestinians

    By

    Dec 19, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Ammar Awad/Reuters

    The Israeli army has suspended a group of reserve duty soldiers who went viral for laughing, smoking hookah, and eating snacks in front of detained and blindfolded Palestinians in Jenin, a city in the West Bank.

    “I never imagined Jenin like this, what do I say?” one soldier says to the camera, according to a translation by Anadolu Agency. “Show them what I have here.” The camera then pans to the group of Palestinians sitting on the floor silently.

    Later on, another soldier asks each of his colleagues, “What do you wish for us?” The last Israel Defense Forces member to answer says, “To have sex on the beach of Gaza.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

