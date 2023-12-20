Jonathan Majors Fans Demand Names of Jurors—and Answers

John Nacion/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors’ superfans are livid that he was convicted of attacking his ex-girlfriend in March, and some of them are venting their anger at the six-person jury—even demanding to know who they are.

“Where’s the list of jurors who found Jonathan Majors Aka Kang guilty,” one user on X, formally known as Twitter, said alongside a gif of Keanu Reeves cocking a gun. “Hope NYC does better cause this ain’t right, just malicious prosecution back 2 back everyday huh.”

Majors, 34, was found guilty on Monday of reckless assault in the third degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment in connection with a March 25 confrontation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He was also found not guilty on two counts: another assault charge and aggravated harassment.

