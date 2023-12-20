Bret Baier Shrugs Off Trump’s Hitleresque ‘Poisoning the Blood’ Rhetoric

Fox Business

Brushing off Trump’s recent Hitleresque rhetoric on immigration, Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier engaged in some classic “both sides” equivocation on Tuesday by noting the former president is “married to an immigrant.”

The right-wing network’s consummate newsman couldn’t even bring himself to say that Trump’s claim about immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country” invokes Adolf Hilter’s Mein Kampf, instead merely noting that “it harkens back to some writings.”

During a campaign speech over the weekend, Trump—as he’s done previously—ranted about immigrants from non-European countries and echoed Nazi-era propaganda. “They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” he exclaimed. “They’ve poisoned mental institutions and prisons all over the world—not just in South America, not just the three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia— all over the world. They’re pouring into our country!”

