    Judge Orders Release of Sealed Docs Naming Epstein Associates

    The names of dozens of people in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit are scheduled to be revealed early in the new year as part of a lawsuit filed against the late sex-trafficker’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

    On Monday, Manhattan federal judge Loretta Preska ordered another group of documents to be unsealed in the case in a ruling first reported by the Daily Mail.

    Many pleadings in the lawsuit—filed by victim Virginia Giuffre in 2015 and settled two years later—were filed under seal. Preska has released the secret court filings on a rolling basis since 2019, casting light on powerful men tied to Epstein who were also accused of abuse.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

