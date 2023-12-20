Super Bowl Champ Derrick Ward Arrested For Allegedly Robbing L.A. Businesses

Derrick Ward, a former NFL running back who secured a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants, was apprehended on Monday on charges related to the alleged robbery of multiple businesses in Southern California, according to authorities.

Officials state that Ward, 43, is accused of robbing at least five businesses, including gas stations, as reported by the Los Angeles police. He is not accused of employing a firearm in any of these incidents.

Presently, Ward is in LAPD custody, and jail records on Tuesday indicated that he is being held on a $250,000 bail.

Ward’s roots trace back to Southern California’s Riverside County, where he spent his formative years before embarking on a college football journey at Fresno State and Ottawa University in Kansas. His professional career began when he was drafted in the seventh round by the New York Jets in 2004.

