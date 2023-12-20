Seamlessly Sync Your Data Across Multiple Devices With Mylio

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Mylio.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve bought and used a cell phone made in the last decade or so, you’re likely already heavily invested in a cloud storage solution (whether you know it or not). While nearly everyone relies on some cloud digital storage service for their work, home, or both, Mylio Photos is cloud-independent. That means you choose how you want to store your files: on local devices (like external drives) only or on local drives, plus an optional cloud backup service.

Whether you’re a professional photographer or videographer storing virtual volumes of huge, high-quality files or a just casual smartphone user, Mylio offers an appealing option to safeguard and organize your precious memories and important files. Mylio’s greatest strength lies in its ability to seamlessly sync your data across multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops—without compromising privacy.

