20 award-winning landscape photos to inspire your 2024 travel

El Chalten, Patagonia.

Matt Meisenheimer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards highlight stunning natural scenery.The Photograph of the Year, taken by Blake Randall, shows colorful trees in Alberta, Canada.The contest also awarded photos in categories such as Aerial, Desert, and Seascapes.

The annual International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards announced the winners of its 2023 contest highlighting the best of the Earth’s natural beauty.

A panel of judges chose winners from 4,035 entries in categories such as Aerial, Desert, and Seascapes as well as the overall Photograph of the Year and Photographer of the Year based on four-photo portfolios.

Here are the stunning images from this year’s awards.

Ciaran Willmore’s image of water flowing through the Faroe Islands won first place in Seascapes. Tjornuvik, Streymoy Island, Faroe Islands. Ciaran Willmore/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year In the Desert category, John Seager took first place with a dramatic shot of a salt flat in Argentina. Salar de Arizaro, Puna de Argentina, Argentina. John Seager/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year In the Black and White category, Jim Guerard’s winning photo showed trees reflected in the still waters of George L. Smith State Park in Georgia. George L. Smith State Park in Georgia. Jim Guerard/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Thomas Vijayan won first place in the Snow and Ice category with his panoramic photo of ice melting in Svalbard. Svalbard. Thomas Vijayan/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Casey McCallister captured a snapshot of birds on the shoreline of a lake in Boulder, Colorado, winning in the contest’s Aerial category. Birds on the shoreline of a local lake. Casey McCallister/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Matt Meisenheimer, who came in third place for Photographer of the Year, submitted landscape photos from a variety of locations. El Chalten, Patagonia. Matt Meisenheimer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year In El Chalten, Patagonia, he took a photo of the sun streaming through trees from behind snow-covered mountain ranges. El Chalten, Patagonia. Matt Meisenheimer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year He also photographed a rainbow in the misty forests of Kauai, Hawaii. Kauai, Hawaii. Matt Meisenheimer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year His image of Alaska’s Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve shows water gushing through colorful shrubs. Gates of the Arctic, Alaska. Matt Meisenheimer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Andrew Mielzynski won second place in the Photographer of the Year contest. Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta, Canada. Andrew Mielzynski/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year His photos focus on the silhouettes of trees in the mountains of Alberta, Canada. Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta, Canada. Andrew Mielzynski/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year He photographed the rippled reflections of tree trunks in Alberta’s Abraham Lake. Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada. Andrew Mielzynski/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year He captured the prism of colors in the region’s crystal-clear waters. Alberta, Canada. Andrew Mielzynski/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Tony Hewitt was named Photographer of the Year for his collection of photos taken in Western Australia. King River Tidal Plain, Wyndham, Western Australia. Tony Hewitt/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Hewitt took aerial shots of landscapes like the King River Tidal Plain. King River Tidal Plain, Wyndham, Western Australia. Tony Hewitt/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year He captured the gold and grey colors of Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region. Wheatbelt region, Western Australia. Tony Hewitt/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year He also photographed the stunning pastels of Shark Bay. Shark Bay, Western Australia. Tony Hewitt/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Isabella Tabacchi’s photo of grooves in the ground created by rivers in Iceland earned third place in the International Landscape Photograph of the Year category. Iceland. Isabella Tabacchi/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Peter Meyer was the runner-up with his photo of wildfires on K’gari, also known as Fraser Island, in Queensland, Australia. K’gari (Fraser Island), Queensland, Australia. Peter Meyer/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Blake Randall’s photo of colorful trees in Alberta, Canada, earned the title of International Landscape Photograph of the Year. Abraham Lake, Alberta, Canada. Blake Randall/The 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

