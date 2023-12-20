WATCH: Bodycam Shows Man Exchange Shots With Fort Worth Officers Before Killing Himself

FORT WORTH, Texas (FWPD) – On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at approximately 9:10 pm, Central Division Patrol officers were dispatched to a burglar alarm call at a business in the 700 block of N. Beach St. Officers were close by and arrived within one minute.

Upon their arrival, they observed an adult white male with a backpack on the property of this closed business. They detained the male for investigation and he identified himself as Shane Miller, 35. While officers were speaking with him, he suddenly took off running northbound on N. Beach and two officers pursued him on foot.

​One officer deployed multiple probes from his Taser in an attempt to safely apprehend the suspect but the Taser was ineffective. While running away from officers, Miller drew a handgun from his waistband and turned toward the officers, firing two shots at them. One officer fell to the ground while the second officer fired several shots at the suspect. The suspect continued fleeing and ran between two buildings. By this point, a total of four officers were on scene and pursuing the suspect on foot.

The suspect continued firing rounds at officers and a total of three officers fired their weapons at the suspect at various intervals. Eventually the suspect ran through the intersection at N. Beach and Hwy 121 and under the overpass. At this time the officers lost sight of the suspect and several officers returned to their vehicles to continue following the suspect. ​

While officers began driving toward Miller’s last known location, the suspect crossed the service road on the north side of Hwy 121. At this point he was no longer being actively pursued by officers and can be seen on camera walking towards the McDonalds at the corner of N. Beach and Hwy 121. While still holding the handgun, Miller tripped on a storm drain and fell to the sidewalk. He then sat up and immediately shot himself in the head, falling to the ground. Approximately sixty seconds later, officers located the suspect where he was lying, began assessing him, and attempting to render aid. ​

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital by Medstar and later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Officers recovered the handgun where Miller had fallen as well as multiple loaded handgun magazines.

No officers or any other members of the community were injured during this incident.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Worth Police Department Major Case Unit and Internal Affairs Unit and the completed investigation will be forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review, as is standard in these cases.

The post WATCH: Bodycam Shows Man Exchange Shots With Fort Worth Officers Before Killing Himself appeared first on Breaking911.