Prominent Trans LGBTQ Activist Charged With Rape of Children in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – A well-known LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia, Kendall Stephens, was taken into custody on Monday following accusations of sexually assaulting two young boys. The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General brought forth charges against the 37-year-old activist, WPVI reported.

The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation into reports of sexual assaults involving two minor children in September 2023.

Stephens faces charges including two counts of Rape, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Corruption of Minors, and other related offenses. A judge has set her bail at $250,000, and her next court appearance is scheduled for December 29.

The activist gained prominence with local news outlet WPVI in August 2020 after allegedly being attacked in her Point Breeze neighborhood, which she attributed to being targeted for being a trans woman.

Following the incident, Stephens emerged as a notable advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She actively campaigned for legislative changes, urging lawmakers to amend Pennsylvania’s hate crimes statute to encompass protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.

