Teen Accused of Planning Massacre at Ohio Synagogue Ordered to Write Book Report

A family court judge has ruled that a 13-year-old boy, arrested for planning a mass shooting at an Ohio synagogue, will be required to write a book report on Swiss diplomat Carl Lutz, who saved over 62,000 Hungarian Jews during World War II. The juvenile, whose identity is protected due to age, faced charges of misdemeanor inducing panic and misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly plotting an attack on Temple Israel in Canton. The plan was reportedly shared on Discord, an online platform associated with previous mass shooters.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office uncovered the plot on September 1, as per court filings. The teen pleaded “true” (equivalent to guilty) to all charges. Family Court Judge Jim James sentenced him to a year of probation, mandated the reading of a book on Carl Lutz, and required a subsequent report. Additionally, the teenager is prohibited from unsupervised internet use and must continue therapy sessions with a licensed therapist.

Originally set for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, the proceedings were canceled due to the agreement. The arrest occurred before the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7.

