Wed. Dec 20th, 2023

    News

    Here’s One Simple Way to Get the Public to Trust Congress Again

    By

    Dec 20, 2023 , , , , ,
    Here’s One Simple Way to Get the Public to Trust Congress Again

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Earlier this month, Congress took an important step toward cleaning up its act: for only the third time since the Civil War, it voted to expel one of its members. But the ethical rot in Congress extends beyond former Rep. George Santos’ outrageous lies and campaign and financial abuses. The institution is in a crisis of public confidence that we must address.

    Routine reports of members of Congress making suspicious stock trades and owning stock in companies they regulate have severely harmed the public’s confidence that members of Congress act in the best interest of our country—rather than their own wallets.

    It’s past time that we rise to the occasion and pass comprehensive legislation to ban members of Congress, their spouses and their dependent children from owning or trading stock, and that’s precisely what the bipartisan Ending Trading and Holding In Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act would do.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The ‘3rd shift’ sees women burdened with buying gifts for kids’ parties, booking appointments, and countless other ‘little tasks.’ Sick of worrying, women in Iceland are fighting back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    3 people who’ve secretly worked multiple remote jobs explain the top things to look for in overemployment roles

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Congo election live: President Tshisekedi seeks second term

    Dec 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The ‘3rd shift’ sees women burdened with buying gifts for kids’ parties, booking appointments, and countless other ‘little tasks.’ Sick of worrying, women in Iceland are fighting back.

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    3 people who’ve secretly worked multiple remote jobs explain the top things to look for in overemployment roles

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Congo election live: President Tshisekedi seeks second term

    Dec 20, 2023
    News

    Abramovich: EU court upholds Russian billionaire sanctions

    Dec 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy