    Republicans Finally Sound Off on Trump’s ‘Deplorable’ Immigration Speech

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Days after former President Donald Trump garnered headlines for an immigration-focused speech (and Truth Social post) which critics said used language reminiscent of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, Republicans in Congress are slowly but surely coming out of the woodwork to criticize his rhetoric.

    The former commander-in-chief said during a campaign stop in New Hampshire Saturday that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country”—a comment that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Tuesday called “deplorable.”

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also quipped to reporters, “It strikes me that it didn’t bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao Secretary of Transportation,” referring to his wife, who immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan when she was eight years old.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

